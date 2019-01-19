SukhbirBorn 1969
Sukhbir
1969
Sukhbir Biography (Wikipedia)
Sukhbir Singh (born 9 November 1969) is a Bhangra singer. He is often referred to as the "Prince of Bhangra". His Bhangra music varied from fusion to pure Punjabi at times.
Sukhbir Tracks
Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix)
Sukhbir
Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix)
Oh Ho Ho Ho (Remix)
Ishq Tera Tadpave
Sukhbir
Ishq Tera Tadpave
Ishq Tera Tadpave
Gal Ban Gayee
Sukhbir
Gal Ban Gayee
Gal Ban Gayee
Gal Ban Gayi (feat. Sukhbir, Neha Kakkar & Yo Yo Honey Singh)
Meet Bros
Gal Ban Gayi (feat. Sukhbir, Neha Kakkar & Yo Yo Honey Singh)
Gal Ban Gayi (feat. Sukhbir, Neha Kakkar & Yo Yo Honey Singh)
