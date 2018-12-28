Alyson WilliamsBorn 11 May 1962
Alyson Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf9fbd45-ad48-457f-98c6-2d040ceea47e
Alyson Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Alyson Williams (born May 11, 1962 in New York City, New York) is an R&B singer who had a string of hit singles in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Some notable tracks include "Sleep Talk", "My Love Is So Raw" and "I Need Your Lovin".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alyson Williams Tracks
Sort by
Sleep Talk
Alyson Williams
Sleep Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep Talk
Last played on
I Need Your Lovin'
Alyson Williams
I Need Your Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need Your Lovin'
Last played on
Just Call My Name
Alyson Williams
Just Call My Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Call My Name
Last played on
My Love is So Raw
Alyson Williams
My Love is So Raw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Love is So Raw
Last played on
Soft And Warm
Alyson Williams
Soft And Warm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soft And Warm
Last played on
Playlists featuring Alyson Williams
Alyson Williams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist