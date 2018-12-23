OscarOscar Scheller
Oscar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05y4v1r.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf9adf34-c386-4790-a853-92e96058cbde
Oscar Performances & Interviews
Oscar Tracks
Sort by
It's Christmas Again
Oscar
It's Christmas Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
Mere Naal (feat. Pardhaan, Oscar, Divine & Pavvan)
Shide Boss
Mere Naal (feat. Pardhaan, Oscar, Divine & Pavvan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fgvfm.jpglink
Mere Naal (feat. Pardhaan, Oscar, Divine & Pavvan)
Last played on
Runaway
Oscar
Runaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
Runaway
Last played on
1UP
Oscar
1UP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
1UP
Last played on
1UP
Oscar
1UP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
1UP
Last played on
No White God
Oscar
No White God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
No White God
Last played on
Twix
Oscar
Twix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
Twix
Last played on
Interior (feat. 808INK, Slowthai, Oscar & Oscar Worldpeace)
JD. Reid
Interior (feat. 808INK, Slowthai, Oscar & Oscar Worldpeace)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471bm3.jpglink
Interior (feat. 808INK, Slowthai, Oscar & Oscar Worldpeace)
Last played on
Run
Oscar
Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
Run
Last played on
Sometimes
Oscar
Sometimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03m5mpy.jpglink
Sometimes
Last played on
Breaking My Phone (GIRLI Mix) (feat. GIRLI)
Oscar
Breaking My Phone (GIRLI Mix) (feat. GIRLI)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
Breaking My Phone (GIRLI Mix) (feat. GIRLI)
Last played on
Gone Forever
Oscar
Gone Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
Gone Forever
Beautiful Words
Oscar
Beautiful Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4v1r.jpglink
Beautiful Words
Good Things
Oscar
Good Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043qh3b.jpglink
Good Things
Back to artist