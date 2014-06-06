Máximo Diego PujolBorn 1957
Máximo Diego Pujol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf988160-ddae-4bfd-8b1a-0379d2c3466b
Máximo Diego Pujol Biography (Wikipedia)
Máximo Diego Pujol (born 7 December 1957) is an Argentine classical guitarist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Máximo Diego Pujol Tracks
Sort by
MAXIMO DIEGO PUJOL: Candombe en Mi
Máximo Diego Pujol
MAXIMO DIEGO PUJOL: Candombe en Mi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MAXIMO DIEGO PUJOL: Candombe en Mi
Last played on
Café para dos
Máximo Diego Pujol
Café para dos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Café para dos
Last played on
Máximo Diego Pujol Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist