Anomie Belle (an·o·me bel) is an American multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, producer, and artivist from Seattle. Originally a classically-trained violinist and songwriter, she began writing and recording her own music as a child. She has since developed an eclectic and avant-garde musical style that incorporates aspects of electronic, classical, art pop, experimental, trip hop, glitch, and soul.

Anomie's music grapples with issues ranging from critiques of power to intimacy and sexuality. She often explores the emotional experiences of "beautiful alienation" created by the isolation and passive guilt of unsustainable lifestyles that are destructive to human well-being and the natural environment. She has also highlighted these issues in collaboration with artists across disciplines, including Culture Jammers such as The Yes Men and transgender choreographer, Sean Dorsey. Anomie is openly queer and throughout her work she blurs typical representations of sexuality and gender.