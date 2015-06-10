Jean HotteterreBorn 1677. Died 3 March 1720
1677
Jean Hotteterre Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Hotteterre (1677–1720) was a composer and musician of the Hotteterre family at the court of Louis XIV of France. He and his brothers Jacques-Martin and Nicolas made many enhancements to the oboe, creating an "indoor" version similar to the shawm. Jean worked at the family workshop on the rue de Harlay until his death. Jean and Michel Philidor created the oboe.[citation needed]
La Noce Champetre ou l'Himen Pastoral - from Pieces pour la Muzette, Paris 1722
La Noce Champetre ou l'Himen Pastoral - from Pieces pour la Muzette, Paris 1722
La Noce Champetre ou l'Himen Pastoral - from Pieces pour la Muzette, Paris 1722
