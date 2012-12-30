Lost in the TreesFormed 2007
Lost in the Trees
2007
Lost in the Trees Biography (Wikipedia)
Lost in the Trees was an American orchestral folk pop band from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The line up consisted of Ari Picker (writer/vocals), Emma Nadeau (french horn/vocals), Drew Anagnost (cello), Jenavieve Varga (violin), and Mark Daumen (tuba). Lead singer Ari Picker cites diverse influence such as Beethoven, Radiohead, Vivaldi, Neutral Milk Hotel, Saint-Saëns, and OutKast, among others.
Lost in the Trees Tracks
Neither Here Nor There
Lost in the Trees
Neither Here Nor There
Neither Here Nor There
Last played on
Red
Lost in the Trees
Red
Red
Last played on
All Alone In an Empty House
Lost in the Trees
All Alone In an Empty House
We Brun The Leaves
Lost in the Trees
We Brun The Leaves
We Brun The Leaves
Last played on
Fireplace
Lost in the Trees
Fireplace
Fireplace
Last played on
Walk Around the Lake
Lost in the Trees
Walk Around the Lake
Walk Around the Lake
Last played on
