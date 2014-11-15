Clairy Browne & the Bangin' Rackettes were a soul band from Melbourne, Australia that formed in 2009.

The band was fronted by lead vocalist Clairy Browne and backed by Camilla McKewen, Loretta Miller and Ruby Jones (The Bangin’ Rackettes) along with Peter Bee (guitar), Jules Pascoe (bass), Gabriel Strangio (keyboards).

The band's debut album Baby Caught the Bus was released in Australia in 2011 and in the United States by Vanguard Records in 2013, and features the lead single "Love Letter".