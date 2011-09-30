James McNally
James McNally Biography (Wikipedia)
James McNally is a musician, composer and producer of the band Afro Celt Sound System. He was previously a member of The Pogues and Storm (with Tom McManamon).
He released a solo album, Everybreath, in 2008, which included covers of U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and The Police's "Every Breath You Take".
James McNally Tracks
Lonesome Boatman
James McNally
Lonesome Boatman
Lonesome Boatman
Last played on
Irish Boy (Theme from Cal)
James McNally
Irish Boy (Theme from Cal)
