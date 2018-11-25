Glen GoldsmithBorn 17 August 1965
Glen Goldsmith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf8a9964-365c-46b5-83cb-8107e463f501
Glen Goldsmith Biography (Wikipedia)
Glen Goldsmith (born 17 August 1965) is a British singer and songwriter. His own hit songs have included "I Won't Cry", "Dreaming", "Save a Little Bit" and "What You See Is What You Get"; the latter of which was featured on his album of the same name. Goldsmith also appeared in the line-up for the Band Aid II single in 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Glen Goldsmith Tracks
Sort by
I Won't Cry
Glen Goldsmith
I Won't Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Won't Cry
Last played on
Dreaming
Glen Goldsmith
Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreaming
Last played on
So @ Ease
Glen Goldsmith
So @ Ease
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So @ Ease
Last played on
Don't Delay
Glen Goldsmith
Don't Delay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Delay
Last played on
London Skies (Soul Talk Remix)
Glen Goldsmith
London Skies (Soul Talk Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Skies (Soul Talk Remix)
Last played on
Sunshine
Glen Goldsmith
Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunshine
Last played on
Glen Goldsmith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist