Trudy PittsBorn 10 August 1932. Died 19 December 2010
Trudy Pitts
1932-08-10
Trudy Pitts Biography (Wikipedia)
Gertrude E. "Trudy" Pitts (August 10, 1932 – December 19, 2010) was an American soul jazz keyboardist from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was known primarily for playing the Hammond B3 organ.
Trudy Pitts Tracks
Bucket Of Soul
Trudy Pitts
Bucket Of Soul
Bucket Of Soul
Buckett Full Of Soul
Trudy Pitts
Buckett Full Of Soul
Buckett Full Of Soul
