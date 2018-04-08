LSG was an R&B supergroup, composed of R&B artists Gerald Levert from Cleveland, Ohio, Keith Sweat from Harlem, New York and Johnny Gill from Washington, D.C. The group's name "LSG" is derived from the first letter in the last name of each artist (Levert, Sweat, Gill).

In 1997, LSG released their debut album titled Levert.Sweat.Gill. With the chart-topping lead single "My Body", the album was quickly certified platinum.

LSG released a follow-up final album in 2003 titled LSG2.

Johnny Gill announced on the September 12, 2013 episode of The Arsenio Hall Show, that Eddie Levert, Gerald's father, will replace him as the "L" in LSG. Gerald Levert died in 2006.