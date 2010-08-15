Hila BronsteinBorn 26 July 1983
Hila Bronstein (Hebrew: הילה ברונשטיין; born July 26, 1983) is an Israeli-German singer and songwriter, who rose to fame as a member of the R&B/Pop group Bro'Sis. She is currently working on a solo career.
Hila Bronstein Tracks
Makh Tsu Di Eygelekh
Hila Bronstein
Makh Tsu Di Eygelekh
Makh Tsu Di Eygelekh
A Yidishe Khasene
Hila Bronstein
A Yidishe Khasene
A Yidishe Khasene
