Nora DeanBorn 1944. Died 29 September 2016
Nora Dean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf85e897-d8bd-4182-b652-518a941f2557
Nora Dean Biography (Wikipedia)
Letetia Leonora McLean (8 January 1944 – 29 September 2016), better known as Nora Dean, was a Jamaican reggae and later gospel recording artist, best known for her 1970 hit "Barbwire".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nora Dean Tracks
Sort by
Barbwire
Nora Dean
Barbwire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbwire
Last played on
Angie La La
Nora Dean
Angie La La
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angie La La
VS Artist
Last played on
Angie La La
Nora Dean
Angie La La
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angie La La
Last played on
Peace Begins With
Nora Dean
Peace Begins With
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace Begins With
Last played on
Mojo Girl
Nora Dean
Mojo Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mojo Girl
Last played on
Scorpion
Nora Dean
Scorpion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scorpion
Last played on
Angie La La (Ay Ay Ay)
Nora Dean
Angie La La (Ay Ay Ay)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angie La La (Ay Ay Ay)
Last played on
Must Get A Man
Nora Dean
Must Get A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Must Get A Man
Last played on
The Valet
Nora Dean
The Valet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Valet
Last played on
Nora Dean Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist