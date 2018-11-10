The GrahamsFolk duo
The Grahams
The Grahams are an Americana folk-rock group made up of lifelong musical and romantic partners, Alyssa and Doug Graham. Playing together on a variety of stages, the duo joined together to release their debut album, Riverman's Daughter, in the fall of 2013. They traveled The Great River Road, writing new songs for the album, which was later produced by Grammy-winner Malcolm Burn.
The Grahams Tracks
Gambling Girl
Don't Get Me Wrong
Revival Time
Carrying The Torch
Glory Bound (feat. The Watkins Family)
City of New Orleans
The Wild One
Glory Bound
A Good Man
The Spinner
Kansas City
Tender Annabelle (feat. John Fullbright)
MAMA
Griggstown
Biscuits
Promised Land
