The Breakers60's US garage rock band from Memphis, TN. Formed 1965
The Breakers
1965
The Breakers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Breakers were an American garage rock band from Memphis, Tennessee who were active in the 1960s. They became one of the most popular bands in the Memphis area and enjoyed considerable success with their regional hit "Don't Bring Me No Flowers (I Ain't Dead Yet)". There has been a resurgence of interest in the Breakers amongst garage rock collectors and enthusiasts in recent years.
The Breakers Tracks
Redrum
The Breakers
Redrum
Redrum
Clever Girl
The Breakers
Clever Girl
Salty
The Breakers
Salty
Salty
