Peter HopeBritish composer and arranger. Born 2 November 1930
Peter Hope
1930-11-02
Peter Hope Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Hope (born 2 November 1930) is a British composer and arranger. He is particularly noted for his light music compositions, such as the Ring of Kerry Suite, which won an Ivor Novello award, and for his arrangements, such as "Mexican Hat Dance". He has also written a Recorder Concerto and arranged music for the 2003 Spanish royal wedding, as well as Jessye Norman and José Carreras. He is sometimes credited as William Gardner.
Peter Hope Tracks
Mexican Hat Dance
Four sketches, for oboe, bassoon & piano
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 65 - Fiesta!
Royal Albert Hall
2002-09-08T20:53:01
8
Sep
2002
Royal Albert Hall
