Brian McKnightBorn 5 June 1969
Brian McKnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kbxk7.jpg
1969-06-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf75ef89-7b4c-4771-ac43-4d5c10617190
Brian McKnight Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian McKnight (born June 5, 1969) is an American R&B singer-songwriter, arranger, producer, and musician. He is a multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, guitar, bass guitar, percussion, trombone, tuba, flugelhorn and trumpet. McKnight is most recognized for his strong falsetto and belting range. McKnight's work has earned him 16 Grammy Awards nominations, though he has never won. He is third only to Morten Lindberg and Snoop Dogg for the record of most Grammy nominations without a win.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian McKnight Tracks
Sort by
Let It Snow
Boyz II Men
Let It Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjwp.jpglink
Let It Snow
Last played on
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Brian McKnight
I'll Be Home For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Last played on
Anytime
Brian McKnight
Anytime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
Anytime
Last played on
You Should Be Mine (feat. Mase)
Brian McKnight
You Should Be Mine (feat. Mase)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
You Should Be Mine (feat. Mase)
Last played on
Back At One
Brian McKnight
Back At One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
Back At One
Last played on
You Should Be Mine (Don't Waste Your Time)
Brian McKnight
You Should Be Mine (Don't Waste Your Time)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
You Should Be Mine (Don't Waste Your Time)
Last played on
You Should Be Mine
Brian McKnight
You Should Be Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
You Should Be Mine
Last played on
Used To Be My Girl
Brian McKnight
Used To Be My Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
Used To Be My Girl
Last played on
Stay or Let it Go (Sabre Remix)
Brian McKnight
Stay or Let it Go (Sabre Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
Stay or Let it Go (Sabre Remix)
Last played on
When We Were Kings
Brian McKnight
When We Were Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
When We Were Kings
Last played on
Whenever You Call
Brian McKnight
Whenever You Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
Whenever You Call
Last played on
Stay Or Let It Go (Sabre Remix)
Brian McKnight
Stay Or Let It Go (Sabre Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
Stay Or Let It Go (Sabre Remix)
Last played on
Hold Me
Brian McKnight
Hold Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
Hold Me
Last played on
Never Felt This Way
Brian McKnight
Never Felt This Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbxk7.jpglink
Never Felt This Way
Last played on
Brian McKnight Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist