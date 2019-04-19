Jay Chattaway (born July 8, 1946) is an American composer of film and television scores. He is mainly known for his work as composer for several Star Trek television series: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise. The simple flute melody he composed for the TNG episode "The Inner Light" has been re-arranged for full orchestra and remains his best-known and most popular singular work.

In 2001, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Music for a Series for the final episode of Star Trek: Voyager.