Jay Chattaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay Chattaway (born July 8, 1946) is an American composer of film and television scores. He is mainly known for his work as composer for several Star Trek television series: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise. The simple flute melody he composed for the TNG episode "The Inner Light" has been re-arranged for full orchestra and remains his best-known and most popular singular work.
In 2001, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Music for a Series for the final episode of Star Trek: Voyager.
