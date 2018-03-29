David BehrmanBorn 16 August 1937
David Behrman (born August 16, 1937 in Salzburg, Austria) is an American composer and a pioneer of computer music. In the early 1960s he was the producer of Columbia Records' Music of Our Time series, which included the first recording of Terry Riley's In C. In 1966 Behrman co-founded Sonic Arts Union with fellow composers Robert Ashley, Alvin Lucier and Gordon Mumma. He wrote the music for Merce Cunningham's dances Walkaround Time (1968), Rebus (1975), Pictures (1984) and Eyespace 40 (2007).
On The Other Ocean
David Behrman
On The Other Ocean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Other Ocean
Last played on
A Traveller's Dream Journal, for instruments & electronics: Berlin-NY, Setting A
David Behrman
David Behrman
A Traveller's Dream Journal, for instruments & electronics: Berlin-NY, Setting A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Traveller's Dream Journal, for instruments & electronics: Berlin-NY, Setting A
Last played on
Long Throw [Excerpt]
David Behrman
Long Throw [Excerpt]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Long Throw [Excerpt]
Last played on
Ein Glaesele Warems
David Behrman
Ein Glaesele Warems
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ein Glaesele Warems
Last played on
Canyon
David Behrman
Canyon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canyon
Last played on
Pile Of Fourths with Pitchbends
David Behrman
David Behrman
Pile Of Fourths with Pitchbends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pile Of Fourths with Pitchbends
Performer
Last played on
Wavetrain
David Behrman
Wavetrain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Wavetrain
For One, Two or Three People
Christian Wolff
For One, Two or Three People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
For One, Two or Three People
How We Got Here
David Behrman
How We Got Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
How We Got Here
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2014: Wolff/Behrman
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep62fx
City Halls
2014-05-10T20:31:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rnrtq.jpg
10
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Wolff/Behrman
21:30
City Halls
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3gc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-17T20:31:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xkf0r.jpg
17
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
