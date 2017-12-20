Carole King Biography (Wikipedia)
Carole King (born Carol Joan Klein, February 9, 1942) is an American composer and singer-songwriter. She is the most successful female songwriter of the latter half of the 20th century in the US, having written or co-written 118 pop hits on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1955 and 1999. King also wrote 61 hits that charted in the UK, making her the most successful female songwriter on the UK singles charts between 1952 and 2005.
King's career began in the 1960s when she and her first husband, Gerry Goffin, wrote more than two dozen chart hits, many of which have become standards, for numerous artists. She has continued writing for other artists since then. King's success as a performer in her own right did not come until the 1970s, when she sang her own songs, accompanying herself on the piano, in a series of albums and concerts. After experiencing commercial disappointment with her debut album Writer, King scored her breakthrough with the album Tapestry, which topped the U.S. album chart for 15 weeks in 1971 and remained on the charts for more than six years.
- Elvis Costello on his collaboration with Carole Kinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n66p5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06n66p5.jpg2018-10-07T08:11:00.000ZElvis explains how a song he co-wrote with Carole King in 1996 called 'Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter' finished up on his latest LP, 'Look Now'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06n65y8
Elvis Costello on his collaboration with Carole King
- The Carole King of yesterday and today performing togetherhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zs2y9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zs2y9.jpg2017-04-11T13:46:00.000ZCarole talks about one of the highlights of her career, performing alongside her younger self in Hyde Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zqsw8
The Carole King of yesterday and today performing together
- “It was so exciting and thrilling” – Carole King watching Aretha Franklin perform (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Womanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zrtsd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zrtsd.jpg2017-04-11T13:09:00.000ZThe song written by Carole in partnership with her then-husband Gerry Goffin and producer Jerry Wexler was released by Aretha in the 60s and went on to become an enduring hit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zqsrp
“It was so exciting and thrilling” – Carole King watching Aretha Franklin perform (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman
- “I had no idea that it would mean so much, to so many people” – Carole King’s enduring classic You’ve Got a Friendhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zrfzz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zrfzz.jpg2017-04-11T11:08:00.000ZCarole talks to Michael Ball about the surprise success of You’ve Got a Friend, and the difficulty she has holding back tears when performing it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zqsjt
“I had no idea that it would mean so much, to so many people” – Carole King’s enduring classic You’ve Got a Friend
- “It’s not about me, it really is about you” – The humility of Carole Kinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zr2xj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zr2xj.jpg2017-04-11T09:33:00.000ZCarole King explains how removing herself from the process of songwriting allows the songs to be the focus of attention, and not herself.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zqszy
“It’s not about me, it really is about you” – The humility of Carole King
- Carole King gets tearful talking about songwritinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040cwvw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040cwvw.jpg2017-03-12T13:26:00.000ZCarole King shows her passion whilst chatting about her songwriting.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wm5s9
Carole King gets tearful talking about songwriting
- Carole King: "We had a few different names for the musical, but ended up going with Beautiful!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ly737.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ly737.jpg2017-03-12T13:15:00.000ZCarole King talks about the other names they had for the hit musical.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wm5s2
Carole King: "We had a few different names for the musical, but ended up going with Beautiful!"
- Carole King in conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wm7dn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wm7dn.jpg2017-03-12T13:09:00.000ZCarole King celebrates the 2nd Anniversary of the Beautiful musical with Michael Ball.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wm50w
Carole King in conversation
- Louise Goffin - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041g60d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041g60d.jpg2016-07-17T15:50:00.000ZLouise Goffin shares her memories of the 70s including stories of her mother Carole King.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041g6lr
Louise Goffin - My 70s
- The Feeling cover Carole Kinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v6s64.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v6s64.jpg2016-05-15T13:01:00.000ZThe Feeling cover a Carole King classichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v6vr3
The Feeling cover Carole King
- David Hepworth shares his thoughts on why Tapestry was such an incredible album for Carole King...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sh248.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sh248.jpg2016-05-01T15:55:00.000ZDavid Hepworth shares why he thinks Tapestry was such an incredible album for Carole Kinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sh24x
David Hepworth shares his thoughts on why Tapestry was such an incredible album for Carole King...
- Carole King chats to Elizabeth Alker for 6 Music Breakfasthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxgs9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxgs9.jpg2016-03-11T09:33:00.000ZCarole King chats to Elizabeth Alker for 6 Music Breakfast about her upcoming showshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m862q
Carole King chats to Elizabeth Alker for 6 Music Breakfast
- Why has Carole King waited until now to play Tapestry in full?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxgs9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lxgs9.jpg2016-03-08T14:24:00.000ZShaun and Matt hear from the legend herself on her first UK gig in 17 years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lxgyd
Why has Carole King waited until now to play Tapestry in full?
- Katie Brayben Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qksj4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qksj4.jpg2015-05-03T13:13:00.000ZThe star of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical performed two songs from the Olivier award winning showhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02qkskq
Katie Brayben Live in Session
- Carole King is nominated for the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0165pmh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0165pmh.jpg2013-03-11T15:55:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Faye Roberts nominates Carole King for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0165pmy
Carole King is nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
Carole King Tracks
Sort by
It Might As Well Rain Until September
It's Too Late
I Feel The Earth Move
Child of Mine
So Far Away
You've Got a Friend
Beautiful
Nightingale
Smackwater Jack
Tapestry
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
Way Over Yonder
Latest Carole King News
Carole King Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How to capture the essence of Joni Mitchell
-
Guy Garvey on Joni Mitchell's For the Roses
-
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
-
Barney Hoskyns on the Joni Mitchell anthology, Reckless Daughter
-
Joni Mitchell - The Jazz House Pocket Legend
-
Joni Mitchell - The Girl with the Guitar
-
Linda Ronstadt is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Carly Simon is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Joni Mitchell is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall Of Fame