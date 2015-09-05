Trío CalaverasFormed 1937. Disbanded 1996
Trío Calaveras
1937
Trío Calaveras Biography (Wikipedia)
Trío Calaveras is a Mexican guitar and vocal trio, notable for its performances and recordings with pop singer Jorge Negrete.
Trío Calaveras Tracks
Pa Todo El Año
Trío Calaveras
Pa Todo El Año
Pa Todo El Año
