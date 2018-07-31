Simon O’Neill
Simon O’Neill Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon John O'Neill ONZM (born 1971) is a New Zealand-born operatic tenor. In 1998, his image appeared on the New Zealand one-dollar performing arts postage stamp.
Ich trage meine Minne
Richard Strauss
Ich trage meine Minne
Ich trage meine Minne
Performer
Die Walküre: 'Winterstürme
Richard Wagner
Die Walküre: 'Winterstürme
Die Walküre: 'Winterstürme
Performer
Siegfried (extract)
Richard Wagner
Siegfried (extract)
Siegfried (extract)
Wesendonck Lieder: i) Der Engel
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck Lieder: i) Der Engel
Wesendonck Lieder: i) Der Engel
Performer
Widmung
Robert Schumann
Widmung
Widmung
Performer
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Southend Boys’ Choir
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde
Das Lied von der Erde
Last played on
Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2017)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2017)
Symphony No 9 in D minor, 'Choral' (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 2
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 2
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 2
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 1
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 1
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 1
Gurrelieder (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Gurrelieder (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Last played on
Aon3 Wk 45 Fri Wagner_Third Act from Parsifal concert performance
Richard Wagner
Aon3 Wk 45 Fri Wagner_Third Act from Parsifal concert performance
Aon3 Wk 45 Fri Wagner_Third Act from Parsifal concert performance
Choir
Last played on
Glagolitic Mass
Leos Janáček
Glagolitic Mass
Glagolitic Mass
Last played on
Proms 2018: Prom 11: Mahler Symphony of a Thousand
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-22T21:09:06
22
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 11: Mahler Symphony of a Thousand
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em9whn
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-19T21:09:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04twmjv.jpg
19
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 46: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 21: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9, ‘Choral’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evc3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-30T21:09:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w302n.jpg
30
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 21: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9, ‘Choral’
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Gurrelieder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9nzc8
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2016-08-28T21:09:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02lnmhz.jpg
28
Aug
2016
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Gurrelieder
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Edinburgh International Festival: Janáček Glagolitic Mass
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9vmxj
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2014-08-30T21:09:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01v2crg.jpg
30
Aug
2014
Edinburgh International Festival: Janáček Glagolitic Mass
20:00
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
