Don Edwards (born March 20, 1939 in Boonton, New Jersey) is a cowboy singer and guitarist who performs Western music. He has recorded several albums, two of which, Saddle Songs and Songs of the Cowboy, are included in the Folklore Archives of the Library of Congress. Edwards also recorded the album High Lonesome Cowboy with Peter Rowan and Tony Rice.

In 1993 he appeared on Nanci Griffith's Grammy Award winning album Other Voices, Other Rooms on which he accompanied Griffith on a Michael Burton song entitled "Night Rider's Lament". Edwards played the character Smokey in Robert Redford's The Horse Whisperer. Edwards also performs the song "Coyotes" that plays during the final minutes of the documentary Grizzly Man.

In 2005, Don Edwards was inducted into the Western Music Association Hall of Fame.