High Inergy
High Inergy was an American R&B and soul girl group who found fame on Motown Records in the late 1970s. They are best known for their hit, "You Can't Turn Me Off (In the Middle of Turning Me On)".
You Can't Turn Me Off (In The Middle Of Turning Me On)
High Inergy
You Can't Turn Me Off (In The Middle Of Turning Me On)
You Can't Turn Me Off
High Inergy
You Can't Turn Me Off
You Can't Turn Me Off
Make Me Yours
High Inergy
Make Me Yours
Make Me Yours
Lovin Fever
High Inergy
Lovin Fever
Lovin Fever
