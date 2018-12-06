The CloversUS rhythm & blues group. Formed 1946. Disbanded 2002
The Clovers
1946
The Clovers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Clovers are an American rhythm and blues/doo-wop vocal group who became one of the biggest selling acts of the 1950s. They had a top thirty US hit in 1959 with the Leiber and Stoller song "Love Potion No. 9".
The Clovers Tracks
One Mint Julep
Love potion number nine
Love Potion No.9
Blue Velvet
Good Lovin'
The Bossa Nova (My Heart Said)
Ting-A-Ling
Devil or Angel
Love Potion
Love Potion Number 9
Down in the alley
Your Cash Ain't Nothin But Trash
Love, Love, Love
Love Potion No 9 (Single Version)
Hey, Miss Fannie
The Sheik
My Heart Said (The Bossa Nova)
Love Potion No. Nine
