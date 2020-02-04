Natalia OreiroBorn 19 May 1977
Natalia Oreiro
1977-05-19
Natalia Oreiro Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalia Marisa Oreiro Iglesias (born 19 May 1977) is a Uruguayan singer, actress, and fashion designer. Oreiro began her career in telenovelas. Since 2008 she has switched to work primarily in films. Oreiro has worked on social awareness shows and events for organizations like Greenpeace and UNICEF, the latter of which designated her as ambassador for Argentina and Uruguay in September 2011. She has been included in Esquire magazine's "The Sexiest Woman Alive Atlas" list.
Natalia Oreiro Tracks
Alas De Libertad
Natalia Oreiro
Alas De Libertad
Alas De Libertad
Last played on
