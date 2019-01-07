Jozef Illéš
Jozef Illéš
Trio for French horns (Op.82)
Antoine Reicha
Concerto for 2 horns and orchestra in E flat (K.3.53)
Antonio Rosetti
Concerto for 2 horns and orchestra (TWV 52:D2) in D major
Georg Philipp Telemann
Quartet for flute, clarinet, horn and bassoon no.6 in F major
Gioachino Rossini
