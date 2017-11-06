Bo DiddleyBorn 30 December 1928. Died 2 June 2008
Ellas McDaniel (born Ellas Otha Bates, December 30, 1928 – June 2, 2008), known as Bo Diddley, was an American singer, guitarist, songwriter and music producer who played a key role in the transition from the blues to rock and roll. He influenced many artists, including Elvis Presley, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and the Clash.
His use of African rhythms and a signature beat, a simple five-accent hambone rhythm, is a cornerstone of hip hop, rock, and pop music. In recognition of his achievements, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Rhythm and Blues Foundation and a Grammy Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. He is also recognized for his technical innovations, including his distinctive rectangular guitar, with its unique booming, resonant, shimmering tones.
Bo Diddley Tracks
You Can't Judge A Book By It's Cover
Roadrunner
Who Do You Love?
I'm A Man
Oh Yea
Willie And Lillie
Crackin' Up
Bo Diddley
Spanish Guitar
Hey Baby
Hey Good Looking
Hush Your Mouth
Bo Meets The Monster
Diddy Wah Diddy
Look At Grandma
Bo Diddley
Before You Accuse Me
Pills
Bring It To Jerome
Pretty Thing
Cadillac
Say Man
Diddling
