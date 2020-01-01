François-Xavier PoizatPianist. Born 18 August 1989
François-Xavier Poizat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf620b40-7b43-45fd-bc3c-bbbf3d4e1f63
François-Xavier Poizat Biography (Wikipedia)
François-Xavier Poizat is a pianist with French, Swiss and Chinese origins. He is the founder of the Puplinge Classique music festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
François-Xavier Poizat Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist