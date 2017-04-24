Kris Kross was an American hip hop duo formed in the early 1990s that consisted of Chris "Mac Daddy" Kelly and Chris "Daddy Mac" Smith. The duo was discovered by Jermaine Dupri in 1991 and hit worldwide status the following year with their smash hit debut single, "Jump", which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and was certified double platinum as a single. They went on to release three studio albums, with their debut album Totally Krossed Out topping the US Billboard 200, and their following albums, Da Bomb and Young, Rich & Dangerous making it into the Top 20. The duo were also noted for their signature fashion style of wearing their clothes backwards. Chris Kelly died of a drug overdose in 2013, leading to the disbandment of the duo.