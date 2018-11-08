Pilgrims' WayFolk three-piece from the UK. Formed 2010
Pilgrims' Way
2010
Pilgrims' Way Biography (Wikipedia)
Pilgrim's Way are an English folk band, formed in 2010. In 2011, they were nominated for the New Horizons award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2012.
Pilgrims' Way Tracks
Stand & Deliver
True Lover John
Rout of the Blues
Robin Hood & The Bishop
Cadgwith Anthem
Ibson, Gibson, Johnson
Pilgrims' Way live set
Ibson, Gibson, Johnson
Shoot Them All! (Box On Her Head)
Gaol Song
Maybe Then I'll Be A Rose
The Light Dragoon/All Asiden
Six Dukes
Howden Town
Boston City
The Gardener
Magic Christmas Tree
Adieu Lovely Nancy
Tarry Trousers
Only A Soldier
Handweaver & the Factory Maid
Alfaz Del Pi
The Light Dragoon
Jigs
Adieu Lovely Nancy
The White Hare
Magic Christmas Tree (Chinese White)
