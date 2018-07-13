Gwynne HowellBorn 13 June 1938
Gwynne Howell (born 13 June 1938) is a Welsh operatic bass, known particularly for his performances of Verdi and Wagner roles.
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Tosca - Act 3
Giacomo Puccini
Tosca - Act 3
Tosca - Act 3
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Praise ye; Thus in Babylon (Belshazzar's Feast)
William Walton
Praise ye; Thus in Babylon (Belshazzar's Feast)
Praise ye; Thus in Babylon (Belshazzar's Feast)
Thus Spake Isaiah, if I forget thee (Belshazzar's Feast)
William Walton
Thus Spake Isaiah, if I forget thee (Belshazzar's Feast)
Thus Spake Isaiah, if I forget thee (Belshazzar's Feast)
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Giacomo Puccini
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Gianni Schicchi - opera in one act
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (ending)
Serenade to Music (ending)
In holder Anmut steh'n (The Creation)
Bavarian Radio Chorus, Joseph Haydn, Magyar Rádió Szimfonikus Zenekara, Rafael Kubelík, Margaret Marshall, Vinson Cole & Gwynne Howell
In holder Anmut steh'n (The Creation)
In holder Anmut steh'n (The Creation)
Salve Regina in G minor Hob XXIIIb:2
Argo Chamber Orchestra, Joseph Haydn, Arleen Augér, Alfreda Hodgson, Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Gwynne Howell, John Birch, London Chamber Choir & László Heltay
Salve Regina in G minor Hob XXIIIb:2
Salve Regina in G minor Hob XXIIIb:2
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Royal Opera House Chorus, Giuseppe Verdi, Plácido Domingo, Martina Arroyo, Reri Grist, Piero Cappuccilli, Gwynne Howell, Richard van Allan, Philharmonia Orchestra & Riccardo Muti
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Un Ballo in Maschera: Act III, scenes 2 & 3
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-22T20:53:18
22
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-06T20:53:18
6
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-30T20:53:18
30
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-08T20:53:18
8
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1989
Royal Albert Hall
1989-07-21T20:53:18
21
Jul
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1989
Royal Albert Hall
