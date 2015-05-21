Leonor AndradeBorn 13 September 1994
Leonor Andrade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf6133ac-35b5-4ded-bfd1-e35f2a8dcdf2
Leonor Andrade Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonor Andrade also known as Ella Nor (born 13 September 1994) is a Portuguese singer and actress. She represented Portugal in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Há um mar que nos separa".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leonor Andrade Tracks
Sort by
Ha Um Mar Que Nos Separa (Eurovision 2015)
Leonor Andrade
Ha Um Mar Que Nos Separa (Eurovision 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist