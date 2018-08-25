Akira NishimuraComposer. Born 8 September 1953
Akira Nishimura
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1953-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf60aa6d-223c-4af3-804c-c29ef3c87dbf
Akira Nishimura Biography (Wikipedia)
Akira Nishimura (西村 朗 Nishimura Akira, born September 8, 1953) is a Japanese composer from Osaka.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Akira Nishimura Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet No.2 'Pulses of Light'
Akira Nishimura
String Quartet No.2 'Pulses of Light'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet No.2 'Pulses of Light'
Ensemble
Last played on
String Quartet No. 2 "Pulse of the Lights"
Akira Nishimura
String Quartet No. 2 "Pulse of the Lights"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tsjx4.jpglink
String Quartet No. 2 "Pulse of the Lights"
Last played on
Akira Nishimura Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist