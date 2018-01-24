A CampFormed 2001
A Camp
2001
A Camp Biography (Wikipedia)
A Camp is the solo side project of Nina Persson, vocalist for the Swedish indie pop band The Cardigans.
Persson formed A Camp when The Cardigans took a break after several years of touring and the recording of their 1998 album Gran Turismo.
A Camp Tracks
Love Has Left The Room
A Camp
Love Has Left The Room
Love Has Left The Room
I Can Buy You
A Camp
I Can Buy You
I Can Buy You
Stronger Than Jesus (6 Music Session, 30 Jan 2009)
A Camp
Stronger Than Jesus (6 Music Session, 30 Jan 2009)
The Crowning (6 Music Session, 30 Jan 2009)
A Camp
The Crowning (6 Music Session, 30 Jan 2009)
Love Has Left The Room (6 Music Session, 30 Jan 2009)
A Camp
Love Has Left The Room (6 Music Session, 30 Jan 2009)
Stronger Than Jesus
A Camp
Stronger Than Jesus
Stronger Than Jesus
Walking The Cow
A Camp
Walking The Cow
Walking The Cow
Stronger Than Jesus - Hub Session 30/01/2009
A Camp
Stronger Than Jesus - Hub Session 30/01/2009
Boys Keep Swinging
A Camp
Boys Keep Swinging
Boys Keep Swinging
China Town
A Camp
China Town
China Town
