Bobby Rush
Bobby Rush Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Rush (born November 10, 1933) is a Grammy Award Winning American blues musician, composer and singer. His style incorporates elements of blues, rap and funk.
Bobby Rush Tracks
Take Me To The River
Bobby Rush
Take Me To The River
Take Me To The River
Done Got Good To Me
Bobby Rush
Done Got Good To Me
Done Got Good To Me
I Wanna Do The Do
Bobby Rush
I Wanna Do The Do
I Wanna Do The Do
Hey Western Union Man
Bobby Rush
Hey Western Union Man
Hey Western Union Man
Snake in the Grass
Bobby Rush
Snake in the Grass
Snake in the Grass
Boogie In The Dark
Bobby Rush
Boogie In The Dark
Boogie In The Dark
Porcupine Meat
Bobby Rush
Porcupine Meat
Porcupine Meat
Welcome Home
Bobby Rush
Welcome Home
Welcome Home
Hen Pecked
Bobby Rush
Hen Pecked
Hen Pecked
I Ain't Studdin' Ya
Bobby Rush
I Ain't Studdin' Ya
I Ain't Studdin' Ya
I Aint the One
Bobby Rush
I Aint the One
I Aint the One
Bowlegged Woman
Bobby Rush
Bowlegged Woman
Bowlegged Woman
Dont You Cry
Bobby Rush
Dont You Cry
Dont You Cry
It's Alright
Bobby Rush
It's Alright
It's Alright
Voodoo Man
Bobby Rush
Voodoo Man
Voodoo Man
How Long
Bobby Rush
How Long
How Long
Doin' The Do
Bobby Rush
Doin' The Do
Doin' The Do
