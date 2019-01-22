ChanticleerFormed 1978
Chanticleer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf59079f-f03a-461b-a85b-72a7e12e014e
Chanticleer Biography (Wikipedia)
Chanticleer is a full-time male classical vocal ensemble based in San Francisco, California. Over the last three decades, it has developed a major reputation for its interpretations of Renaissance music, but it also performs a wide repertoire of jazz, gospel, and other venturesome new music and is widely known as an "Orchestra of Voices". It was named for the "clear singing rooster" in Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales.
Chanticleer Tracks
Il bianco e dolce signo
Jacques Arcadelt
Bei mir bist du Schön
Sholom Secunda
Salve Regina
Antonio de Salazar
Straight Street
James Woodie Alexander
Celebren, publiquen
Manuel de Zumaya
Salve regina
Josquin des Prez
Celebren, publiquen
Manuel de Zumaya
Ravenna Sanctus
Ivan Moody
Mille regretz
Josquin des Prez
Mary Magdalene's Lament [Ludus Paschalis: Resurrection Play of Tours]
Anonymous, Chanticleer, Medieval Harp Choir Angelorum & Frederick Renz
Brigg Fair
Trad.
Praise the Lord, O my Soul, and All that is within me
Henry Purcell
Amen (from Mass in D)
Joseph Jennings (director), Ignacio de Jerusalem y Stella & Chanticleer
Night And Day
Chanticleer
Manuel de Sumaya: Recessional 'Angelicas Milicias' from Matins for Our Lady of Guadeloupe
Chanticleer
