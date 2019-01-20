Josh MacRaeScottish folk singer. Born 1933. Died 1977
Josh MacRae
1933
Josh MacRae Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh MacRae (17 July 1933–1977) was a Scottish folk singer. Real name Iain Macrae, he called himself Josh after the blues musician Josh White.
Accompanying himself on guitar, he had two UK hits - "Talking Army Blues" (on Top Rank Records, 1960) and "Messing About on the River" (Pye, 1961). [1]
He also worked as an art teacher at Kirkland Junior High School at Methil, Scotland, in the mid-1960s.[citation needed]
