Josh MacRae (17 July 1933–1977) was a Scottish folk singer. Real name Iain Macrae, he called himself Josh after the blues musician Josh White.

Accompanying himself on guitar, he had two UK hits - "Talking Army Blues" (on Top Rank Records, 1960) and "Messing About on the River" (Pye, 1961). [1]

He also worked as an art teacher at Kirkland Junior High School at Methil, Scotland, in the mid-1960s.[citation needed]