Pierre Hantaï (born 28 February 1964, Paris) is a French conductor and harpsichordist. The son of painter Simon Hantaï, he took up the harpsichord at the age of 11 and studied in Paris with the American teacher Arthur Haas followed by two years in Amsterdam with Gustav Leonhardt. In 1982 he won the second prize in the Bruges harpsichord competition.

He sometimes performs with his two brothers, Marc (a player of the baroque flute) and Jérôme (a viol player and pianist). He has played in many baroque orchestras, including La Petite Bande under the direction of Sigiswald Kuijken and Le Concert des Nations under the direction of Jordi Savall. He has collaborated with many other musicians, including Philippe Herreweghe and Marc Minkowski. In 1985, he founded his own ensemble with his brothers, le Concert Français, which he directs from the harpsichord.

In 1991 he (and brother Jérôme) played as part of the sound-track to the French film Tous les Matins du Monde.