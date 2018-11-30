Lucy Crowe
Lucy Crowe is a British soprano in opera and concert. She has performed at international opera houses and music festivals such as the Glyndebourne Festival and Rheingau Musik Festival.
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir! (from Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir! (from Acis and Galatea)
Last played on
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
Last played on
Trio For Piano And Strings [1920]
Rebecca Clarke
Rebecca Clarke
Trio For Piano And Strings [1920]
Love Blows As The Wind Blows - Song-Cycle Vers. For Voice & Piano
George Butterworth
George Butterworth
Love Blows As The Wind Blows - Song-Cycle Vers. For Voice & Piano
Scene From 'The Woodlanders' For Soprano, Flute, Violin, Viola And Piano
Patrick Hadley
Patrick Hadley
Scene From 'The Woodlanders' For Soprano, Flute, Violin, Viola And Piano
Elegiac Trio For Viola, Flute And Harp
Arnold Bax
Arnold Bax
Elegiac Trio For Viola, Flute And Harp
Gentle Morpheus (Alceste)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Gentle Morpheus (Alceste)
Last played on
Ich wolt, meine Lieb ergosse sich from Sechs Duettte, Op.63
Felix Mendelssohn
Felix Mendelssohn
Ich wolt, meine Lieb ergosse sich from Sechs Duettte, Op.63
Last played on
I know that my redeemer liveth (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
I know that my redeemer liveth (Messiah)
Last played on
Beth (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
François Couperin
Beth (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
Last played on
La fille aux cheveux de lin
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
La fille aux cheveux de lin
Last played on
Some other time
Leonard Bernstein
Leonard Bernstein
Some other time
Last played on
The Salley Gardens
Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten
The Salley Gardens
She moved through the fair
Trad.
Trad.
She moved through the fair
3 Façade Settings
William Walton
William Walton
3 Façade Settings
Earth's Call
John Ireland
John Ireland
Earth's Call
When I am dead, my dearest
John Ireland
John Ireland
When I am dead, my dearest
My true love hath my heart
John Ireland
John Ireland
My true love hath my heart
The Trellis
John Ireland
John Ireland
The Trellis
Over the rim of the moon
Michael Head
Michael Head
Over the rim of the moon
Alleluia
John Weldon
John Weldon
Alleluia
O, Solitude
Henry Purcell
Henry Purcell
O, Solitude
Lord, what is man?
Henry Purcell
Henry Purcell
Lord, what is man?
Troisieme Lecon de Tenebres
François Couperin
François Couperin
Troisieme Lecon de Tenebres
Last played on
Mass In D Major Op.123 (Missa Solemnis)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass In D Major Op.123 (Missa Solemnis)
Last played on
Messiah (Pt 1 Sc 4: There were shepherds...Glory to God)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Messiah (Pt 1 Sc 4: There were shepherds...Glory to God)
Last played on
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
Choir
Last played on
Clair de Lune (original version)
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Clair de Lune (original version)
Last played on
Stabat Mater, P.77 (Stabat mater dolorosa)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater, P.77 (Stabat mater dolorosa)
Last played on
Claire de lune
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Claire de lune
Last played on
Thanks to these lonesome vales (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
Henry Purcell
Thanks to these lonesome vales (Dido and Aeneas)
Last played on
The Creation
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
The Creation
Last played on
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Choir
Last played on
Seguidille
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Seguidille
Last played on
Apparition
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Apparition
Last played on
Jane
Claude Debussy
Jane
Jane
Last played on
Ma Quando tornerai (Alcina)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Ma Quando tornerai (Alcina)
Verdi piante (Orlando)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Verdi piante (Orlando)
Se Fedel vuoi ch'io ti creda (Orlando)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Se Fedel vuoi ch'io ti creda (Orlando)
Upcoming Events
13
Jun
2019
Lucy Crowe, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, CBSO Chorus and Karen Cargill
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
13 Jun 2019
16
Jun
2019
Lucy Crowe, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, Karen Cargill and CBSO Chorus
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
16 Jun 2019
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Martyn Brabbins conducts Ethel Smyth's Mass in D
Barbican, London
15 Nov 2018
15
Nov
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Martyn Brabbins conducts Ethel Smyth's Mass in D
Barbican, London
Barbican, London
Proms 2017: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
9 Sep 2017
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
26 Aug 2016
26
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 3
Royal Albert Hall
17 Jul 2016
17
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 3
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 4: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9
Royal Albert Hall
19 Jul 2015
19
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 4: Beethoven – Symphony No. 9
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
