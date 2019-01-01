Sitti Katrina Baiddin Navarro-Ramirez (born November 29, 1984 in Las Piñas), known professionally as Sitti, is a Filipino bossa nova singer. After releasing her first album, Café Bossa, in 2006, other bossa nova acts in the Philippines followed. Navarro is also featured in the segment "A.S.A.P. Sessionistas" of the variety show ASAP.