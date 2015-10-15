Vilém PřibylBorn 10 April 1925. Died 21 July 1990
Vilém Přibyl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1925-04-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf53b0a3-0eda-4647-a776-44bb44d2a810
Vilém Přibyl Biography (Wikipedia)
Vilém Přibyl (born Náchod, 10 April 1925 – died Brno, 21 July 1990) was a Czech operatic tenor. he made his professional debut at the age of 34 in Ústí nad Labem, in 1958.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vilém Přibyl Tracks
Sort by
Waving Farewell
Vitezslava Kapralova, František Jílek, Czech National S O & Vilém Přibyl
Waving Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waving Farewell
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Jakobin - opera in 3 acts B.200, Op.84 vers. definitive [1897]
Antonín Dvořák
Jakobin - opera in 3 acts B.200, Op.84 vers. definitive [1897]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Jakobin - opera in 3 acts B.200, Op.84 vers. definitive [1897]
Last played on
Jakobin - opera in 3 acts B.200, Op.84 vers. definitive [1897]
Antonín Dvořák
Jakobin - opera in 3 acts B.200, Op.84 vers. definitive [1897]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Jakobin - opera in 3 acts B.200, Op.84 vers. definitive [1897]
Last played on
Sarka (Act 2: excerpt)
Zdenek Fibich
Sarka (Act 2: excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarka (Act 2: excerpt)
Last played on
Back to artist