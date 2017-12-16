Paolo CarignaniBorn 1961
Paolo Carignani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05gl0mw.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf52d246-7f68-4049-ba3a-1ee315948f1a
Paolo Carignani Biography (Wikipedia)
Paolo Carignani (born 1961) is an Italian conductor.
He has been chief conductor of the Opern- und Schauspielhaus Frankfurt (1997–2008), and season conductor of the Frankfurter Opern- und Museumsorchester.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paolo Carignani Tracks
Sort by
Amleto (Hamlet) - Opera In 4 Acts
Franco Faccio
Amleto (Hamlet) - Opera In 4 Acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593s0d.jpglink
Amleto (Hamlet) - Opera In 4 Acts
Last played on
Hamlet Acts III and IV
Franco Faccio
Hamlet Acts III and IV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593s0d.jpglink
Hamlet Acts III and IV
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist