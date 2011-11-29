Weekend Guitar TrioFormed 1993
1993
The Weekend Guitar Trio is an Estonian guitar trio comprising Mart Soo, Robert Jürjendal and Tõnis Leemets. It was established in 1993.
In 2013, Weekend Guitar Trio celebrated their 20th anniversary with concerts in Estonia's Concert Hall and Vanemuine Concert Hall.
In 2017 they appeared at the London Jazz Festival, including a performance broadcast on BBC Radio 3's Jazz Now.
Linnulaat/Bird Market
Coco Inca
