The McKinleys60th british girl group
The McKinleys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf5269fa-9535-4776-84c6-d86f1003ec36
The McKinleys Biography (Wikipedia)
The McKinleys were a Scottish pop duo comprising sisters Sheila (ca. 1941 – 16 December 2012) and Jeanette McKinley (born 1 September 1948). The sisters recorded pop singles such as "Sweet and Tender Romance", which they sang on the TV pop show Ready Steady Go!. They also performed with groups such as The Rolling Stones and The Hollies.
Sheila was married to Howie Casey, saxophonist and band leader of Howie Casey and the Seniors. She died from cancer on 16 December 2012, aged 71.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The McKinleys Tracks
Sort by
Give Him My Love
The McKinleys
Give Him My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Him My Love
Last played on
Sweet And Tender Romance
The McKinleys
Sweet And Tender Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet And Tender Romance
Last played on
Someone Cares For Me
The McKinleys
Someone Cares For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The McKinleys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist