The McKinleys were a Scottish pop duo comprising sisters Sheila (ca. 1941 – 16 December 2012) and Jeanette McKinley (born 1 September 1948). The sisters recorded pop singles such as "Sweet and Tender Romance", which they sang on the TV pop show Ready Steady Go!. They also performed with groups such as The Rolling Stones and The Hollies.

Sheila was married to Howie Casey, saxophonist and band leader of Howie Casey and the Seniors. She died from cancer on 16 December 2012, aged 71.