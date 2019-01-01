Luis DelgadoSpanish composer. Born 17 July 1956
Luis Delgado
1956-07-17
Luis Delgado Biography (Wikipedia)
Luis Delgado (born July 16, 1956 in Madrid) is a Spanish artist, creating music which contains Andalusian, oriental and modern elements. Delgado's work includes El sueno de Al-Zaqqaq, a collection of poems by Ibn al-Zaqqaq set to music.
