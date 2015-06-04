György MelisDied 27 November 2009
György Melis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf5084b8-a94e-4693-94b2-958bffcad027
György Melis Tracks
Sort by
Molnar Anna [annie Miller] For Voice And Small Orchestra [1943, Rev.1956]
Zoltán Kodály
Molnar Anna [annie Miller] For Voice And Small Orchestra [1943, Rev.1956]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Molnar Anna [annie Miller] For Voice And Small Orchestra [1943, Rev.1956]
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en36q9
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-21T21:04:43
21
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist