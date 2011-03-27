Gobble Gobble
Gobble Gobble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bf4c8254-df5a-493f-b255-b27ac054c607
Gobble Gobble Tracks
Sort by
Lawn Knives
Gobble Gobble
Lawn Knives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lawn Knives
Last played on
Boring Horror
Gobble Gobble
Boring Horror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boring Horror
Last played on
Niki (I Am Not The Dream)
Gobble Gobble
Niki (I Am Not The Dream)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gobble Gobble Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist