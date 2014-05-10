Helen CarterCountry singer. Born 19 September 1927. Died 2 June 1998
Helen Carter
1927-09-19
Helen Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Myrl Carter Jones (September 19, 1927 – June 2, 1998) was an American country music singer. The eldest daughter of Maybelle Carter, she performed with her mother and her younger sisters, June Carter and Anita Carter, as a member of Mother Maybelle and the Carter Sisters, a pioneering all female country/folk music group. The group was also known as The Carter Family.
Youre Right But I Wish You Were Wrong
Jukebox Blues
